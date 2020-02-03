Global AI Chipset Market 2019: Growing with Technology Development, Business Strategies, Industry Trend, Key Manufacturers and Forecast 2025

The global AI Chipset market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AI Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AI Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4011629

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of AI Chipset in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their AI Chipset manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nvidia

Intel

Xilinx

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technologies

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AMD

General Vision

Graphcore

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu

Wave Computing

Mythic

Adapteva

Koniku

Tenstorrent

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ai-chipset-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of AI Chipset

1.1 Definition of AI Chipset

1.2 AI Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Machine Learning

1.2.3 Natural Language Processing

1.2.4 Context-Aware Computing

1.2.5 Computer Vision

1.3 AI Chipset Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global AI Chipset Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global AI Chipset Overall Market

1.4.1 Global AI Chipset Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global AI Chipset Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America AI Chipset Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe AI Chipset Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China AI Chipset Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan AI Chipset Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia AI Chipset Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India AI Chipset Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of AI Chipset

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AI Chipset

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of AI Chipset

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of AI Chipset

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global AI Chipset Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of AI Chipset

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 AI Chipset Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 AI Chipset Revenue Analysis

4.3 AI Chipset Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: AI Chipset Regional Market Analysis

5.1 AI Chipset Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global AI Chipset Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue by Regions

5.2 AI Chipset Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America AI Chipset Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America AI Chipset Production

5.3.2 North America AI Chipset Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America AI Chipset Import and Export

5.4 Europe AI Chipset Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe AI Chipset Production

5.4.2 Europe AI Chipset Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe AI Chipset Import and Export

5.5 China AI Chipset Market Analysis

5.5.1 China AI Chipset Production

5.5.2 China AI Chipset Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China AI Chipset Import and Export

5.6 Japan AI Chipset Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan AI Chipset Production

5.6.2 Japan AI Chipset Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan AI Chipset Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia AI Chipset Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia AI Chipset Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia AI Chipset Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia AI Chipset Import and Export

5.8 India AI Chipset Market Analysis

5.8.1 India AI Chipset Production

5.8.2 India AI Chipset Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India AI Chipset Import and Export

Chapter Six: AI Chipset Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global AI Chipset Production by Type

6.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue by Type

6.3 AI Chipset Price by Type

Chapter Seven: AI Chipset Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global AI Chipset Consumption by Application

7.2 Global AI Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: AI Chipset Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Nvidia

8.1.1 Nvidia AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Nvidia Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Nvidia AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Intel

8.2.1 Intel AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Intel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Intel AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Xilinx

8.3.1 Xilinx AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Xilinx Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Xilinx AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Samsung Electronics

8.4.1 Samsung Electronics AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Samsung Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Samsung Electronics AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Micron Technology

8.5.1 Micron Technology AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Micron Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Micron Technology AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Qualcomm Technologies

8.6.1 Qualcomm Technologies AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Qualcomm Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Qualcomm Technologies AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 IBM

8.7.1 IBM AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 IBM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 IBM AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Google

8.8.1 Google AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Google Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Google AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Microsoft

8.9.1 Microsoft AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Microsoft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Microsoft AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

8.10.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Chipset Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 AMD

8.12 General Vision

8.13 Graphcore

8.14 Mellanox Technologies

8.15 Huawei Technologies

8.16 Fujitsu

8.17 Wave Computing

8.18 Mythic

8.19 Adapteva

8.20 Koniku

8.21 Tenstorrent

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of AI Chipset Market

9.1 Global AI Chipset Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 AI Chipset Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America AI Chipset Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe AI Chipset Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China AI Chipset Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan AI Chipset Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia AI Chipset Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India AI Chipset Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 AI Chipset Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 AI Chipset Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 AI Chipset Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4011629

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire