In this report, the Global Buffers and Line Drivers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Buffers and Line Drivers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-buffers-and-line-drivers-market-research-report-2019



Buffers and line drivers are integrated circuit devices that isolate the input circuit from the output circuit. This reduces the load seen by the input circuit and enables signals to be sent on PCB or cables over longer distances with higher fan-out. Fan out is a description of the number of typical inputs an output is driving. Each input adds a capacitive load on the driving amplifier. As the capacitance gets higher, the peak current required to transition the voltage from one level to another gets higher. If this gets higher than the output can handle or the slope of the signal level changes gets too low, the circuit performance is compromised. Over and above this, the output may become overloaded, unstable or damaged. It is common to find buffers in clock trees on PCBs where low noise and high-speed logic signals are important. Buffers are also found in bus applications and in applications where digital I/O of a system is too weak to drive a load. Buffers also typically exhibit better ESD and latch up protection than the I/O directly on the microcontroller and are thus used to isolate and protect devices.

Line drivers are a special type of buffer that includes the ability to drive a transmission line or cable that may be quite long. They also may adapt the input logic format to the specific line driving standard. An example of this is an eSATA Redriver. These devices extend the distance supported by the SATA standard by buffering the differential current mode logic (CML) signals on their input and re-transmitting them as a corrected and compensated CML signal output. They incorporate an equalizer, a filter that compensates for the loss and distortion of a signal on a physical medium (cable or PCB traces) to enable the correct signal shape to be ultimately presented to the receiver.

Some buffers and line drivers convert from logic signal inputs to a high-speed serial output. The input may be a parallel bus to meet the high-speed data requirements. Cable drivers tend to output differential serial data signals at a standard that supports very high-speed data transfer on cable. This is particular true of high definition, and ultra high definition video systems. These can require more than 12GHz serial data streams sent over hundreds of meters of copper cable. CML is used in these applications because differential pairs of transistors require very little voltage swing to switch and so can operate much faster than voltage-oriented alternatives. This standard is used in interface standards like SDI and HDMI.

The global Buffers and Line Drivers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Buffers and Line Drivers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Buffers and Line Drivers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Nexperia

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors

Allegro Microsystems

Diodes incorporated

Intel

Intersil

Maxlinear, Inc

Microchip Technology

Microsemi

Renesas Electronics

Stmicro electronics

Teledyne e2v

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

BICMOS

Bipolar

CMOS

Others

Segment by Application

Buffer

Driver

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-buffers-and-line-drivers-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire