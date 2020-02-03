Global Demultiplexer Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Demultiplexer Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Demultiplexer Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A demultiplexer is a type of electrical routing device and is used it both analog and digital circuitry. For inputs, it has a single signal line and for outputs it has two or more signal lines. Its purpose is to route a single input signal into a particular output channel. The channel is determined by selector inputs, which represent a unique output channel.
Demuxers are often used in conjunction with multiplexers to provide a routing methodology, which saves space in a layout when there are a high amount of data channels. A mux selects from multiple inputs and route that to a single output. That output then goes to the input of the demux and be sent to a specific, selected output. In many cases, this saves a considerable amount of space.
A decoder is a device, which activates an output channel unique to a particular logical value applied to the selection lines. Demuxers can also be used as a decoder device for digital inputs. If the signal of entry is always a logical 1, then the selection lines can be used to route that value through to the appropriate output line. This type of decoder device is called a 1 to n device. Only one output channel at any specific time is routed to the input.
This report focuses on Demultiplexer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Demultiplexer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Analog Devices
Diodes Incorporated
Inphi Corporation
Intersil
Nexperia
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
STMicroelectronics
Teledyne e2v
Texas Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
BICMOS
Bipolar
CMOS
Segment by Application
Decoder Demultiplexer
Decoder Driver
Latche Overdriver
Others
