Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2019-2025: Growing with Technology Development, Industry Trends, Key Manufacturers and Future Projections

The global Ethernet Switch and Router market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ethernet Switch and Router volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethernet Switch and Router market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ethernet Switch and Router in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ethernet Switch and Router manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADTRAN

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Arista

ASUSTeK

Belkin

Brocade

Buffalo

Ciena

Cisco

D-Link

Dell

Enterasys

Ericsson

Extreme

Hewlett-Packard

HP

Huawei

Intel Corp

Juniper

MERCURY

Motorola Inc

Netcore

NETGEAR

Siemens AG

SMC

TELLABS

Tenda

TP-Link

ZTE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

100ME and 1GbE

10GbE

40GbE

100GbE

Segment by Application

Carrier Ethernet

Data Center

Enterprise and Campus

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Ethernet Switch and Router

1.1 Definition of Ethernet Switch and Router

1.2 Ethernet Switch and Router Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 100ME and 1GbE

1.2.3 10GbE

1.2.4 40GbE

1.2.5 100GbE

1.3 Ethernet Switch and Router Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Carrier Ethernet

1.3.3 Data Center

1.3.4 Enterprise and Campus

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ethernet Switch and Router Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ethernet Switch and Router Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ethernet Switch and Router Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ethernet Switch and Router Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ethernet Switch and Router Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Ethernet Switch and Router Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ethernet Switch and Router

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethernet Switch and Router

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Ethernet Switch and Router

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Ethernet Switch and Router

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Ethernet Switch and Router

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Ethernet Switch and Router Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue Analysis

4.3 Ethernet Switch and Router Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Ethernet Switch and Router Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Ethernet Switch and Router Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue by Regions

5.2 Ethernet Switch and Router Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Ethernet Switch and Router Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Ethernet Switch and Router Production

5.3.2 North America Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Ethernet Switch and Router Import and Export

5.4 Europe Ethernet Switch and Router Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Ethernet Switch and Router Production

5.4.2 Europe Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Ethernet Switch and Router Import and Export

5.5 China Ethernet Switch and Router Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Ethernet Switch and Router Production

5.5.2 China Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Ethernet Switch and Router Import and Export

5.6 Japan Ethernet Switch and Router Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Ethernet Switch and Router Production

5.6.2 Japan Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Ethernet Switch and Router Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Ethernet Switch and Router Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Ethernet Switch and Router Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Ethernet Switch and Router Import and Export

5.8 India Ethernet Switch and Router Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Ethernet Switch and Router Production

5.8.2 India Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Ethernet Switch and Router Import and Export

Chapter Six: Ethernet Switch and Router Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Production by Type

6.2 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Revenue by Type

6.3 Ethernet Switch and Router Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Ethernet Switch and Router Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Ethernet Switch and Router Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 ADTRAN

8.1.1 ADTRAN Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 ADTRAN Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 ADTRAN Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Alcatel-Lucent

8.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Alcatel-Lucent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Alcatel-Lucent Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Allied Telesis

8.3.1 Allied Telesis Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Allied Telesis Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Allied Telesis Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Arista

8.4.1 Arista Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Arista Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Arista Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 ASUSTeK

8.5.1 ASUSTeK Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 ASUSTeK Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 ASUSTeK Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Belkin

8.6.1 Belkin Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Belkin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Belkin Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Brocade

8.7.1 Brocade Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Brocade Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Brocade Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Buffalo

8.8.1 Buffalo Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Buffalo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Buffalo Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Ciena

8.9.1 Ciena Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Ciena Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Ciena Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Cisco

8.10.1 Cisco Ethernet Switch and Router Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Cisco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Cisco Ethernet Switch and Router Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 D-Link

8.12 Dell

8.13 Enterasys

8.14 Ericsson

8.15 Extreme

8.16 Hewlett-Packard

8.17 HP

8.18 Huawei

8.19 Intel Corp

8.20 Juniper

8.21 MERCURY

8.22 Motorola Inc

8.23 Netcore

8.24 NETGEAR

8.25 Siemens AG

8.26 SMC

8.27 TELLABS

8.28 Tenda

8.29 TP-Link

8.30 ZTE

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Ethernet Switch and Router Market

9.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Ethernet Switch and Router Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Ethernet Switch and Router Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Ethernet Switch and Router Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Ethernet Switch and Router Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Ethernet Switch and Router Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Ethernet Switch and Router Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Ethernet Switch and Router Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Ethernet Switch and Router Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Ethernet Switch and Router Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Ethernet Switch and Router Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

