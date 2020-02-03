Global LIN Transceivers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global LIN Transceivers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LIN Transceivers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LIN (Local Interconnect Network) is a serial network protocol used for communication between components in vehicles. The need for a cheap serial network arose as the technologies and the facilities implemented in the car grew, while the CAN bus was too expensive to implement for every component in the car. European car manufacturers started using different serial communication technologies, which led to compatibility problems.

In the late 1990s, the LIN Consortium was founded by five automakers (BMW, Volkswagen Group, Audi Group, Volvo Cars, Mercedes-Benz), with the technologies supplied (networking and hardware expertise) from Volcano Automotive Group and Motorola. The first fully implemented version of the new LIN specification (LIN version 1.3) was published in November 2002. In September 2003, version 2.0 was introduced to expand capabilities and make provisions for additional diagnostics features. LIN may be used also over the vehicle’s battery power-line with a special LIN over DC powerline (DC-LIN) transceiver.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Microchip

NXP Semiconductors

ams AG

HALO Electronics

Texas instruments

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

10.4kBd

20kBd

Others

Segment by Application

DFN

DIP

QFN

SON

SOP

