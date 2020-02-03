Global Mass Spectrometers Market 2019 Competitive Analysis, Business Opportunities, Growing with Technology Development and Forecast 2025

The global Mass Spectrometers market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mass Spectrometers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mass Spectrometers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Mass Spectrometers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Mass Spectrometers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies

SCIEX

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Kore Technologies

Dani Instruments

Leco Corporation

Rigaku

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Jeol

Alpha Omega

AMETEK Process Instruments

Evans Analytical Group

Extrel CMS

FLIR Systems

Hitachi High-Technologies

Ion Science

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

AMS (Accelerator Mass Spectrometry)

Gas Chromatography-MS

Liquid Chromatography-MS

ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass spectrometry )

IRMS (Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry-MS

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Other Applications

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mass Spectrometers

1.1 Definition of Mass Spectrometers

1.2 Mass Spectrometers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 AMS (Accelerator Mass Spectrometry)

1.2.3 Gas Chromatography-MS

1.2.4 Liquid Chromatography-MS

1.2.5 ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass spectrometry )

1.2.6 IRMS (Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry)

1.2.7 Ion Mobility Spectrometry-MS

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Mass Spectrometers Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Biotechnology

1.3.4 Industrial Chemistry

1.3.5 Environmental Testing

1.3.6 Food & Beverage Testing

1.3.7 Other Applications

1.4 Global Mass Spectrometers Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mass Spectrometers Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Mass Spectrometers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Mass Spectrometers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Mass Spectrometers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Mass Spectrometers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Mass Spectrometers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Mass Spectrometers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mass Spectrometers

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mass Spectrometers

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Mass Spectrometers

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Mass Spectrometers

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Mass Spectrometers Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Mass Spectrometers

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Mass Spectrometers Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Mass Spectrometers Revenue Analysis

4.3 Mass Spectrometers Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Mass Spectrometers Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Mass Spectrometers Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Mass Spectrometers Revenue by Regions

5.2 Mass Spectrometers Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Mass Spectrometers Production

5.3.2 North America Mass Spectrometers Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Mass Spectrometers Import and Export

5.4 Europe Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Mass Spectrometers Production

5.4.2 Europe Mass Spectrometers Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Mass Spectrometers Import and Export

5.5 China Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Mass Spectrometers Production

5.5.2 China Mass Spectrometers Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Mass Spectrometers Import and Export

5.6 Japan Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Mass Spectrometers Production

5.6.2 Japan Mass Spectrometers Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Mass Spectrometers Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Mass Spectrometers Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Mass Spectrometers Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Mass Spectrometers Import and Export

5.8 India Mass Spectrometers Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Mass Spectrometers Production

5.8.2 India Mass Spectrometers Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Mass Spectrometers Import and Export

Chapter Six: Mass Spectrometers Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Production by Type

6.2 Global Mass Spectrometers Revenue by Type

6.3 Mass Spectrometers Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Mass Spectrometers Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Mass Spectrometers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Mass Spectrometers Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Agilent Technologies

8.1.1 Agilent Technologies Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Agilent Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Agilent Technologies Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 SCIEX

8.2.1 SCIEX Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 SCIEX Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 SCIEX Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Danaher Corporation

8.3.1 Danaher Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Danaher Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Danaher Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Waters Corporation

8.4.1 Waters Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Waters Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Waters Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Bruker Corporation

8.5.1 Bruker Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Bruker Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Bruker Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Perkinelmer

8.7.1 Perkinelmer Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Perkinelmer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Perkinelmer Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Shimadzu Corporation

8.8.1 Shimadzu Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Shimadzu Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Shimadzu Corporation Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Kore Technologies

8.9.1 Kore Technologies Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Kore Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Kore Technologies Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Dani Instruments

8.10.1 Dani Instruments Mass Spectrometers Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Dani Instruments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Dani Instruments Mass Spectrometers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Leco Corporation

8.12 Rigaku

8.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories

8.14 Jeol

8.15 Alpha Omega

8.16 AMETEK Process Instruments

8.17 Evans Analytical Group

8.18 Extrel CMS

8.19 FLIR Systems

8.20 Hitachi High-Technologies

8.21 Ion Science

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Mass Spectrometers Market

9.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Mass Spectrometers Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Mass Spectrometers Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Mass Spectrometers Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Mass Spectrometers Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Mass Spectrometers Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Mass Spectrometers Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Mass Spectrometers Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Mass Spectrometers Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Mass Spectrometers Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Mass Spectrometers Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Mass Spectrometers Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

