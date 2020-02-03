In this report, the Global USB Transceiver Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global USB Transceiver Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-usb-transceiver-market-research-report-2019
A USB transceiver is usually a chip that implements the hardware parts of the USB protocol for a end device. Nowadays dedicated chips for this are not used much because USB peripherals are built into microcontrollers. The tighter coupling between the firmware and the USB peripheral allows for higher speed, easier interactions, no need for a external bus like SPI, and of course it all comes on a single chip. Take a look at the Microchip PIC 18F2550 as a example.
Some newer and larger micros have USB host or OTG (stripped down host) capability. A USB host is a lot more complicated than a USB device, so you generally will find this in micros with larger RAM and program memory, like some of the PIC 32 from Microchip for example.
The global USB Transceiver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on USB Transceiver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall USB Transceiver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices
Cypress Semiconductor
MaxLinear. Inc
Microchip Technology
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
400Kbps
12Mbps
480Mbps
480.24Mbps
5Gbps
10Gbps
Segment by Application
BGA
Flip-Chip
HBCC
MHBCC EP
QFN
SOP
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-usb-transceiver-market-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global USB Transceiver Market market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global USB Transceiver Market markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global USB Transceiver Market Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global USB Transceiver Market market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global USB Transceiver Market market
- Challenges to market growth for Global USB Transceiver Market manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global USB Transceiver Market Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment