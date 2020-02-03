Whey Protein Isolate Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027

In September, PMR published a new report on whey protein isolate market. In countries with economic wealth, there is a growing consumer awareness of, and interest in, Whey Protein Isolate. Currently, East Asia holds the leading share in the global whey protein isolate market owing to the presence of better technologies and infrastructure. The region is likely to witness a similar trend during the forecast years emphasized by the constant demand from commercial and industrial sectors. The rising urbanization and logistics industry in developing countries like, China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, and South Korea are projected to augment the growth of the global whey protein isolate market.

Several entrants in the whey protein isolate market space are already rolling out new products and ingredients and some are attempting to solidify their place in the market. The new whey protein isolate products include amino and bio based isolate. Innovative food companies can mirror the customer experience of eating whey to a much higher degree. This is championed through active social media marketing campaigns to gain traction for their products.

Increasing Demand for Healthy Alternatives as Opposed to Infant Food Formulas with Synthetic Ingredients

Infant formula is another significant market for whey protein isolate. China anticipates tremendous demand for whey protein isolate based formulas. Increasing health-related concerns primarily drive the growth of the global infant food formulation market and the changing mindset of modern-day consumers to switch to alternative health options. The rising prescription of customized infant formulas for addressing various deficiencies and also to ensure adequate intake of necessary nutrition escalates the demand for whey protein isolate. As a result, a number of key players engaged in expanding their market reach are also enhancing the distribution channels for maximum profitability.

Sports and Lifestyle Pushing Large Buckets of Whey Protein Isolate to Consumers

Whey protein isolate is extensively beneficial for post-exercise recovery and muscle building. As a result, the demand for applications in sports nutrition and slimming food products has been witnessing a significant increase in the recent past. The emergence of sports nutrition and increasing demand for functional foods for weight management and slimming are other significant factors driving the growth of the global whey protein isolate market currently. Demand for vitamins and supplements is increasing in sports nutrition, thereby creating an opportunity for whey protein isolate as it is present in supplements as a significant protein source.

Weak Distribution Network Hampers the Overall Growth

Developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and others, have weak distribution networks for whey protein isolate products. Manufacturers use selective modes of distribution such as online selling, social outlets and others, in order to reach out to consumers. The whey protein isolate products are relatively more expensive than conventional and equivalent ready-to-eat breakfast, dietary supplements and dairy products. This is a major factor expected to impact market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities Still Abound for Companies to Understand the Shifting Dynamics

Leprino Foods

Grande Cheese Company

Davisco Foods International

Agropur, Inc.

are focusing on marketing its products through innovative marketing strategies. The companies are looking forward to targeting emerging markets and to offer a variety of dairy-based and other food products in order to maintain its position in the global market

