Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Overview, Growing Demand and Scope 2025

The global wind turbine rotor blade market is expected to surpass US$ 7 Bn in revenues by 2017-end. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the period 2017-2025 and reach nearly US$ 33 Bn in revenues.

According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), global wind energy installations have increased from 282.2 GW in 2012 to 486.7 GW in 2016. This is positively impacting the growth of the global wind turbine rotor blade market.

Increasing emphasis on wind power generation, combined with favorable government policies and assistance are also contributing to steady adoption of wind turbine rotor blades. Feed-in-tariffs and generation-based incentives enticing venture capitalists to invest in this fledgling market.

According to PMR’s report, wind energy harnessing was concentrated in developed regions; however, it is now being steadily adopted in emerging regions of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Emphasis on wind energy is also expected to receive a fillip from the long-term target adopted by Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP21).

Although PMR maintains a positive outlook on the global wind turbine rotor blade market, technological competition with solar panels, combined with public issues surrounding wind project management can impede growth in the long-term.

The key opportunities identified by Persistence Market Research include offshore wind system installations and development of carbon composite wind turbine rotor blades.

Key trends shaping the global wind turbine rotor blade market include,

Growing preference for long rotor blades: Operators are looking to maximize energy output, as a result of which, demand for long rotor blades is growing significantly.

Manufacturers are aiming at uniformity and quality control; due to this, demand for modular blade design is gaining traction.

In a bid to deal with extreme conditions on offshore farms, foldable rotor blades, ones that mimic palm trees, are steadily witnessing an uptick in demand.

By blade length, the global wind turbine rotor blade market has been segmented into,

Below 45 meters

45-60 meters

Above 60 meters

Among these, demand for 45-60 meters rotor blades is the highest, with this segment accounting for nearly 66% revenue share. In terms of revenue, the 45-60 meter rotor blades are expected to grow at 19.1% CAGR to reach US$ 18.93 Bn in revenues.

By blade material, the global wind turbine rotor blade market has been segmented into glass fiber and carbon composite. Currently, glass fibers outsell carbon composites, and the trend is expected to remain so during the forecast period. According to Persistence Market Research, glass fibers segment accounted for 95.5% revenue share of the market.

By application, the global wind turbine rotor blade market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. Currently, bulk of rotor blades are deployed onshore, with this segment accounting for 96.2% revenue share of the market. In terms of revenue, the onshore segment was valued at US$ 5.87 Bn in 2016.

In its report, Persistence Market Research offers market forecast and analysis on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Key companies profiled in the report include