Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market is Booming Worldwide | Accenture, Google, Teradata, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Overview of Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market: Big Data and Analytics in telecom used to study the large volume of data in order to process them in a way to take better decision. Telecom companies generate a huge amount of data which can be processed to know user behaviours. Though big data possess huge monetizing potential stringent regulations regarding data security limits its use. The Big Data analytics in Telecommunication is expected to grow in the market owing to growing fraudulent activities in telecom Sectors and rise in demand for Quality of Services.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Accenture (Ireland), Cisco Systems (United States), Informatica (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Microsoft Corp. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Hewlett-Packard Co. (United States), EMC Corp. (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), Oracle Corp. (United States), Teradata Corp. (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Latentview (United States), Indix (United States), Analytic-Edge (United States), Tookitaki (Sinagpore), Splunk Inc. (United States), Couchbase Inc. (United States) and Cloudera, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

Big Data Helps Improve Quality of Services by Enabling Enterprises Take Better Decision

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Agile Data Analytics

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Regarding Security and Privacy of Data

Opportunities

Emergence of 5G Technology

Challenges

Lack of Effective Strategy Regarding Big Data Application Among Enterprises

Major Market Developments:

In February 2019, Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions announced today the introduction of its new Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) MW radio, WiBAS micro-BS for corporate and residential connectivity. The Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions is a global telecommunication system and solutions which has set the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it innovates in the backhaul, 5G/4G wireless fronthaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers solutions as revenue-generating software solutions and ICT services which focus on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence and Smart City solutions.

According to U.S. Federal Regulation “Big data is done through a variety of statutes. To fully appreciate privacy in the United States it is important to note there is no one unified federal privacy law. Rather, privacy regulations come in the form of separate statutes and agency regulations. Some of the most well-known privacy laws are Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly referred to as HIPPA. This statute protects patient information and controls the type of patient data that can be released. HIPPA pre-dates the big data movement (although it has been updated as late as 2013 in the Omnibus bill), and because of that the data in big data is restricted to conform to HIPPA regulations.”

Competitive Landscape:

Competitive Landscape:



Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom

Chapter 4: Presenting the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Big Data and Analytics in Telecom market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

