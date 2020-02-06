CAGR 6.22%, Proven impressive Results 2019 By Floor Coating Market

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Floor Coating Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (United States), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),, The Dow Chemical Company (United States), 3M Company (United States), The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States) etc.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Floor coating is permanent covering of a floor which use for guarding concrete floors from abrasions and wear and tear. There are various types of floor coating including Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Thermoset and Others. Increasing housing and commercial infrastructure in Emerging Country, rising urbanization and globalization will act as key driver for global floor coating market. Epoxy coatings are usually applied over concrete floors to offer a high-performance, smooth, and durable surface that can last many years and withstand heavy loads. Another key factor that has made the concrete floor coatings popular among the consumer is the fact that defends concrete floors from harsh climatic conditions.

The research analyst at HTF estimates Floor Coatings market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.22%

Market Drivers:

Increased Globalization and Urbanization

Rising Demand Due To Properties Such As High Mechanical Strength, High Chemical & Temperature Resistance

Market Trend:

High Adoption of 1K Water-Based Polyurethane

Increase in Necessity to Protect Concrete Floors in Industrial and Commercial Facilities

Restraints:

High Prices of Raw Materials as well as Energy

Economic Downturn in Already Developed Countries

Vendors Covered in the Study are:

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Industries Inc. (United States)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),

The Dow Chemical Company (United States)

3M Company (United States)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

RPM International Inc. (United States)

The Lubrizol Corporation (United States)

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited (Mumbai)

Florock Polymer Flooring Systems (United States)

Nora System, Inc. (Germany)

The Global Floor Coatings market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Industry Insights:

On April 2018, Sherwin-Williams has launched Loxon Self-Cleaning Acrylic Coating, a product specifically engineered for exterior, above-grade masonry to provide a clean as well as attractive look with high-performance safeguard.

Available Customization:

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Maris Polymers SA (Greece), Plexi-Chemie, Inc. (United States), Grand Polycoats (India), Ardex Endure (India), A&I Coatings (Australia), Milliken & Company (United States), Apurva India Private Limited (India), Michelman, Inc. (United States), Roto Polymers and Chemicals (India), CPC Floor Coatings (United States), Tambour (Israel), ArmorPoxy (India) and Pro Maintenance, Inc. (United States).

