Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2015 To 2021

Cardiac rhythm management refers to a process of monitoring functioning of the heart through devices. Cardiac rhythm management devices are used to provide therapeutic solutions to patients suffering from cardiac disorders such as cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, and cardiac arrests. Cardiac disorders lead to irregular heartbeat. Technological advancements and rise in the number of deaths due to increasing incidences of heart diseases and increasing aging population are some of the major factors driving the cardiac rhythm management market. Heart disease is one of the primary causes of death in the U. S. Excess of alcohol consumption; smoking, high cholesterol levels, and obesity are some of the major causes of heart diseases.

Cardiac rhythm management is conducted through two major devices: implantable cardiac rhythm devices and pacemakers. Implantable cardiac rhythm devices treat patients with an improper heartbeat. Based on the device, the cardiac rhythm management market can be segmented into defibrillators, pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable defibrillators, and external defibrillators. Pacemakers are used to treat patients with a slow heartbeat. Based on the end user, the cardiac rhythm management market can be segmented into hospitals, home/ambulatory, and others.

North America has the largest market for cardiac rhythm management due to improved healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, rise in incidences of cardiac disorders, growing number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases,and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The North America market for cardiac rhythm management is followed by Europe. Asia is expected to witness high growth rate in the cardiac rhythm management market in the next few years due to increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, growing disposable income, rise in awareness regarding heart disorders and relevant treatments, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, rise in life expectancy, increasing awareness regarding cardiac disorders, and government initiatives are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the market for cardiac rhythm management. In addition, factors such as a rise in disposable income, increasing aging population, and high cost associated with heart disease treatment are expected to drive the market for cardiac rhythm management. However, economic downturn, reimbursement issues, the importance of biologics and stem cells, and inappropriate use of the devices are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global cardiac rhythm management market.

Growing population and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth of the cardiac rhythm management market in Asia. In addition,factors such as innovations along with technological advancements such as miniaturization, introduction of MRI pacemakers, biocompatible materials and durable batteries, and continuous rise in aging population and increasing cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure are expected to create new opportunities for the global cardiac rhythm management market. An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches are some of the latest trends in the global cardiac rhythm management market. Some of the major companies operating in the global cardiac rhythm management market are

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Jude Medical

Altera and Sorin.

Other companies with significant presence in the global cardiac rhythm management market include

Biotronik

Mentice AB

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

3M pharmaceuticals

Guidant and ELA Medical.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Cardiac Rhythm Management market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Cardiac Rhythm Management market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

