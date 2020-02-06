Clown Fish Market is touching new level – A comprehensive study with key players ORA Clownfish, Sustainable Aquatics, Bali Aquarich

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Clown Fish Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as ORA Clownfish (United States), Fisheries Research Institute (India), Sustainable Aquatics (United States), Sea & Reef Aquaculture (United States), Hans Novelty Ltd. (Hong Kong), Bali Aquarich (Indonesia), Aquamarine International (Sri Lanka) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Clownfish also called anemonefish belongs to the Pomacentridae family. This comes in orange, reddish, or yellow color and many white strips. All clownfish are born male and have the ability to change their sex to become the dominant female of the group. Clownfish market is growing owing to increasing government initiative to conserve this rare species and maintaining ocean eco-system. Further, an increasing number of aquarium across the globe expected to drive the demand for clownfish over the forecasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Government Initiative to Conserve This Species and Rising Number of Aquariums Worldwide.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Popularity of Clown Fish for Home Aquarium. Major Manufacturers, such as ORA Clownfish (United States), Fisheries Research Institute (India), Sustainable Aquatics (United States), Sea & Reef Aquaculture (United States), Hans Novelty Ltd. (Hong Kong), Bali Aquarich (Indonesia), Aquamarine International (Sri Lanka), Mojo Limited (Hong Kong) and Jays Clownfish (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

6th August 2018, Researchers from the University of Western Australia solved the mystery of clownfish coloration. They found the relationship between coloration and toxicity of the marine anemone species. The clownfish in more venomous ocean carry less white strips which shows extraordinary coloration is the protective function of the clownfish.

Market Trend:

• Increasing Popularity of Clown Fish for Home Aquarium

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Government Initiative to Conserve This Species

• Rising Number of Aquariums Worldwide

Challenges:

• Meeting Rising Demand and Import of Clown Fish

Opportunities:

• Growing Investment towards Harvesting Of Clown Fish

• Effective Management of Ocean Eco-System with Focus towards Curbing Water Pollutants

