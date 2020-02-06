Electric Curtains Market to Eye-catching Growth By 2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Electric Curtains Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Somfy (France), HunterDouglas (United States), Autorails (Ireland), Iris Window Coverings (United States), Silent Gliss Pty Ltd (United Kingdom), Automatic Curtains (United States), Sai Systems (India), Electric Blind Company (United Kingdom) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Curtains play a large part in the décor of the home. Electric curtains are perfect for hard to reach or heavy curtains. Electric curtains minimize the damage that can occur with manual operation and allow to filter natural light precisely, at the touch of a button. Electric curtains not only provide décor to the home but also offers automation, convenience, and numerous feathers. Electric curtains come with many advantages over traditional curtains such as energy efficiency, security, convenience, and versatility. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Disposable Income, Rapid Urbanization across the Globe, Latest Technological Advancements and Growing Conference & Seminar Halls in Government/Public Sectors.

Major Vendors, such as Somfy (France), HunterDouglas (United States), Autorails (Ireland), Iris Window Coverings (United States), Silent Gliss Pty Ltd (United Kingdom), Automatic Curtains (United States), Sai Systems (India), Electric Blind Company (United Kingdom), Automated Motorized Shades (United States) and Buildtrack (India) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 7 Nov. 2018, Hunter Douglas, the world’s leading manufacturer of custom window treatments, has announced the launch of innovative blackout technology, the Duette LightLock system, sensibly engineered to prevent light leakage at the window and produce a blissful, 100% room blackout effect for consumers.

Market Trend:

Market Drivers:

• Rising Disposable Income

• Rapid Urbanization across the Globe

• Latest Technological Advancements

• Growing Conference & Seminar Halls in Government/Public Sectors

Opportunities:

• Emerging Demand from Economies

• Latest Technological Advancements

This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market.

