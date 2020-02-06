Levodopa Market Huge Demand & Future Scope by 2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Levodopa Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Taj Pharmaceuticals (India), Guangzhou Hanfang Pharmaceutical (China), Guangxi Hefeng Pharmaceutical (China), Xi’an Lyphar Biotech (China), Hindustan Herbals (India) etc.

Levodopa, also known as L-Dopa, an aromatic amino acid which is used in combination with carbidopa in treatment for Parkinson's symptoms and also associated with other diseases. Moreover, it can be used at all stages of Parkinson's diseases. Every year approximately 60,000 people in America are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, according to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas. In addition, globally around 7 to 10 million people are subjected to Parkinson's disease

Market Trend:

Increasing Incidence Rate of Parkinson’s Disease in the Developed Countries

Market Drivers:

Growth in Ageing Population and the Associated Increase in the Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease

Government Funding for Research And Development

Challenges:

High Cost of Treatment and Medicines

Opportunities:

Patent Expiry of Branded Drugs

Strong Pipeline

Increase in Awareness About Parkinson’s Disease

Target Audience:

Levodopa Disease Treatment Product Manufacturers, Levodopa Disease Treatment Dealers and Suppliers, Human Identification Service Providers, Levodopa Disease Associations, Academic Institutions, Government Organizations and Others

The following are the major objectives of the study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Levodopa market on the basis of product [], application [Pharmaceuticals Industry and Dietary Supplements], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers, market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Levodopa market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Levodopa industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Levodopa market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

