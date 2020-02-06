Mobile VAS Market is trending in Key Regions to Reach at Next Level in Coming Years?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as AT&T (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Vodafone Group PLC. (United Kingdom), Alphabet, Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Inmobi (Singapore), Onmobile Global Limited (India), Comverse (United States) etc.

Mobile value-added service (MVAS) is available in three categories including consumer behavior VAS, Network VAS, and Enterprise VAS. Mobile VAS connected with the various protocol including Short message peer-to-peer protocol (SMPP), connecting either directly to the short message service center (SMSC) or, progressively, to a messaging gateway that gives the operator better control of the content. Latest trend of MVAS is location-enabled mobile value-added services which help customers can get real-time directions to locations they want to discover, they can also avail weather forecasts as well as updates on traffic right from their mobile devices. The market study is being classified by Type (Mobile Music and Games, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email & IM and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

AT&T (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Vodafone Group PLC. (United Kingdom), Alphabet, Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Inmobi (Singapore), Onmobile Global Limited (India), Comverse (United States), Mahindra Comviva (India), One97 Communications Limited (India) and BlackBerry (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Kongzhong Corporation (China), America Movil (Mexico), Sangoma Technologies (Canada), and CanvasM Technology (India).

Market Drivers:

Escalation in the Number Of Smartphone As Well As Tablet

Growing Internet Penetration

Up Surging Usage of Mobile Applications

Market Trend:

Emerging Demand for Non-Linear Media Consumption

Rising Application in Transport Including Uber and Ola

High Inclination towards AR in Location-Based Games

Restraints:

Discrepancies in Understanding Consumer Behavior

Increasing Privacy Concerns

Opportunities:

High Opportunities in Prominence of Social Media As Well As Rich Communication Services

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 17th October 2018, InMobi, a global provider of enterprise platforms for marketers has acquired Pinsight Media, the mobile data and advertising company formerly wholly owned by Sprint.

According To Regulatory Framework in India – Voice and Data Services “a) In case any operator decides to launch a service (VAS), he has to inform the TRAI about the offering along with the details of the monitoring process of these services atleast 15 days before these services are launched. b) Push mail services, video conferencing services, voice mail etc. Can be provided by the operator over its network. c) The operators can also provide broadband services which can include video, data, voice and IPTV along with internet telephony features. d) Public mobile trunking service (PMRTS) & GMPCS require a separate licence and cannot be provided as such by the operators.”

On 11th October 2018, OnMobile Global Limited, a global leader in mobile entertainment has acquired Appland AB, one of the world’s most popular games and kids App Clubs subscription services. This acquisition helps to increase the importance of OnMobile’s strategy to become a leader in the fast-growing mobile games market as well as enlarges its games footprint to all continents.

Key Target Audience:

Mobile VAS Service Provider

Software Developers

Application Developers

Government Regulatory Bodies

Private Research Organizations

Government Research Organization

Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Mobile VAS Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

