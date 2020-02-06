Running Apparel Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Market

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Running Apparel Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Hanes, NIKE, PUMA, Adidas, Mizuno, Lining, Anta, V.F.Cooporation, PEAK, Puma, New Balance, Skechers etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Running Apparel is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period owing to changing preferences of consumer and style have resulted in the rise in the demand for customized running apparel. The growing demand for trendy and fashionable sports apparel has led the companies to launch new products to cater to the demand of the customers. The increasing demand for trendy fitness apparel by the middle-aged individual’s segment has increased in the past few years.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Government Initiative in Emerging Countries and Improve the Sport Participation and Product Innovation Leading to Category Premiumization.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Adoption of Social and Digital Media Platform For Effective Marketing Strategies . Major Vendors, such as Hanes, NIKE, PUMA, Adidas, Mizuno, Lining, Anta, V.F.Cooporation, PEAK, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Amer Sports, 361sport, ASICS and Under Armour etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

In 2018, Gildan.com has planned to expand the label’s sales to the United Kingdom and then on to Europe, Canada and later Japan. This expansion is aimed at gaining higher sales revenue and reach USD 100 million.

Market Trend:

Adoption of Social and Digital Media Platform For Effective Marketing Strategies

Eco-Friendly Products and Waterproof Running Clothes

Market Drivers:

Rising Government Initiative in Emerging Countries and Improve the Sport Participation

Product Innovation Leading to Category Premiumization

Challenges:

Increasing Raw Material Cost Impacting Pricing Strategy

Rise in Counterfeit products in Running Apparel

Opportunities:

Trendy & fashionable Sports Apparel

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

