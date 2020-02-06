Why Tonic Water Market Fastest Growth Segment Should Surprise Us?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Fever Tree (United Kingdom), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States) (SodaStream International Ltd.), Fentimans (United Kingdom), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), White Rock Beverages Inc. (United States) etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1878222-global-tonic-water-market-21

Summary:

Industry Background:

Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated drink which contains quinine as a major ingredient. Tonic water has been originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, now has a meaningfully lower quinine content. It is consumed for its unique bitter flavor. It is frequently used in mixed drinks, mainly in gin & vodka-based alcoholic drinks. It is often consumed with regular content or combined with alcohol or fruit juice. Traditional tonic water comprises added sugar, while diet tonic water contains artificial sweeteners. Diet tonic water holds very less calories. It can be consumed as a mixer with alcoholic drinks or for the crisp flavour and bubbles. The main benefit is to offer rehydration from drinking water. Various types of tonic water is available in the market including regular tonic water, diet tonic water, herb/essential oil-infused tonic water, as well as flavored tonic water and others. Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water and increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth are the driving factors for the growth of global tonic water market.The market for Tonic Water is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water, Increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth and Rising popularity of social media & the internet boosting the demand for tonic water.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident The growing consumption of gin around the globe. The Beverages sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Vendors, such as Fever Tree (United Kingdom), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States) (SodaStream International Ltd.), Fentimans (United Kingdom), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), White Rock Beverages Inc. (United States), Diageo plc (United Kingdom), Monster Beverage Corporation (United States), Bermondsey Tonic Water (United Kingdom) and Bradleys Tonic Co. (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Regulatory Insights:

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved the quinine content in tonic water up to 83 parts per million in carbonated beverages. The Food and Drug Administration also state that manufacturers must place quinine on the label for consumers to easily see. Still, it is often recommended as a relief for leg cramps but medical research suggests some care is required in monitoring doses. Owing to quinine’s risks, the FDA cautions consumers against the use of “”off-label”” quinine drugs to treat leg cramps.

Market Trend:

The growing consumption of gin around the globe

Market Drivers:

Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water

Increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth

Rising popularity of social media & the internet boosting the demand for tonic water

Opportunities:

Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing product launches by key players in the market

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1878222

Customization of the Report:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1878222-global-tonic-water-market-21

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Tonic Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1878222-global-tonic-water-market-21

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire