Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global market comprises of manure management nutrient capture, anaerobic digestion and renewable electricity. In the coming 5 years, almost more than 3000 projects are going to be initiated in the dairy, swine or livestock farm. Chemicals used in agricultural wastewater treatment are used for pesticide treatment before the water is released into river or other resources. Wastewater is used a lot in the agricultural sector as the water provides necessary nutrients and moisture to crops.

The growing market for automation and safety of food has caused increased use of existing freshwater sources in past years. Ecological imbalance has been caused due to wastewater from industries and agriculture was directly discarded into fresh water sources. Freshwater sources are polluted owing to various human activities and causing fires in lakes, due to the presence of chemical waste. A recent survey done by United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), approximately more than 1.5 billion people would be existing in areas facing issues of water shortage by the year 2025. Hence, the Agricultural wastewater treatment (wwt) market is governed by reducing fresh water resources.

Agricultural wastewater treatment market makes use of chemicals in handling pesticides and additional dangerous chemicals prior to the water being released in river or any other water resource. The main technology used for this handling of wastewater is chemical that contributes to approximately 45% of the Agricultural wastewater treatment market. Popular chemical treatment processes used to extract colloidal bits and microbes from the wastewater are chemical precipitation, flocculation processes, coagulation, and absorption process.

The Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market is segmented on the basis of technology, pollutant source and region. Based on technology it is divided as physical solutions, chemical solutions, and biological solutions. Depending on the pollutant source it is segmented into point source and non-point source.

Global Agricultural wastewater treatment market is segmented on the basis of region as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is leading contributor in the market share. Asia-Pacific is a region which has water pollution issues owing to increased agricultural activities. North China, is the region that has almost 45% of water as un-consumable by humans. In countries like India, agriculture contributes for almost 80% of usage of water. Agriculture is the most important sector for Indian economy and hence the resultant usage of fertilizers is also high. This in turn has increased demand of Agricultural wastewater treatment market.

The key players in Agricultural wastewater treatment (WWT) market are BASF, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, AkzoNobel, GE Corp., Suez Environnement, and CH2M Hill and many others.

Segments:

The various segments of Agricultural wastewater treatment market are,

By Technology:

Physical solutions

Chemical solutions

Biological solutions

By Pollutant Source:

Point source

Non-point source

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Agricultural wastewater treatment market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Agricultural wastewater treatment market by the end of forecast period

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

