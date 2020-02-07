Custom Printed Tapes Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2018-2026

Tapes are films which has adhesive on one or both sides and are broadly used to seal the cartons or other packaging materials. Some companies also uses these tapes for advertisements but such uses are countable. Most of the companies uses these tapes to ensure that if the packages are not being tampered the last seal has been done by the company itself.(Sample Copy Here) Further the companies also uses the printed tape as brand building by ensuring that every material used has the companies footprint. Custom tapes are less expensive than custom boxes printed with company logos. With adding security, these tapes also show that company is serious about making their position in the market.

With the motto of increasing sales all companies strive hard for larger brand recognition and do not let any scope of missing the opportunity to increase the brand visibility. Thus, the Custom tapes demand is not going to seen and downwind near soon and is expected to continue witness growth in coming years. Further The demand for attractive packaging and the continuous evolution of printing industry are the all set to drive the custom tape market.The cost of high quality printing and fading of ink are the only key restraining factors for this market. The opportunities in this market tends to grow as digital printing is evolving and custom tapes provide attractive packaging solutions with cost effectivity.

The global Custom Printed tape market have the following segments: By Product Type: Hot melt carton sealing tape, Acrylic carton sealing tape, Natural rubber carton sealing tape; By Mechanism: Flexography, Lithography, Digital printing, Screen printing, Gravure, Others (Letterpress, Offset) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyvinyl chloride, Others (polyethylene, polyamide, and others) By Printing Ink:Water-based ink, UV-curable ink, Solvent-based ink By End-user Industry: Food & beverages, Consumer durables, Transportation & logistics, Others (construction, health care, cosmetics & toiletries, and others) By Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and others)

Polypropylene holds the largest market size in packaging tape printing market. Polypropylene has a melting point of 171 °C, which makes it the best films for making tapes. Polypropylene exibits the property of strength, moisture barrier and are also temperature resistant. The versatile nature of Polypropylene, increases the ability to print over them.

Geographically, Asia Pacific Region is the largest in terms of market size. In recent years, China emerged as a world`s largest manufacturer and supplier of every type of goods. With emerging product sells and logistics, the demand for tapes has increased drastically in this region. The developing countries like India and in rest of Southeast Asia also contributing in increasing the market of Custom Printed Tapes.

The key players in the global market are: Uline, Inc., Mas Corporation, 3M Company, Sonoco Products Company, Custom Tapes, Inc., UK Industrial Tapes Ltd., Watershed Packaging Ltd and POLI-TAPE Klebefolien GmbH

