Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Is Thriving Worldwide| CPA Global, Capita, QuisLex

The Major Players Covered in this Report: CPA Global, Capita, QuisLex, Unitedlex, Clutch Group, American Discovery, Accace, Integreon, Cobra Legal Solutions, Infosys, Evalueserve & Amstar Litigation Support

The onshore legal process outsourcing market is anticipated to witness high growth over the future, as it is considered a comparatively safer alternative in comparison to outsourcing offshore. It offers benefits such as shared regulatory framework, which streamlines the business processes. It is a profitable option for organizations that desire working together with companies within the same country. Furthermore, subcontracting in the same country also delivers advantages such as shared regulatory framework.

India legal process outsourcing market size will grow significantly from 2016 to 2024 due to the presence of numerous English speaking lawyers whose incomes are lesser than those of their U.S. based counterparts. Indian service providers have also worked to address the necessary requirements to target UK and U.S. based clients. Favorable government initiatives associated with the LPO market such as Foreign Direct Investment in 100% equity of the firm in LPO / BPO enables foreign companies to establish their subsidiaries as private limited companies with minimum liability over shared investment.

In 2018, the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market size was 4550 million US$ and it is expected to reach 35900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market segments by Types: , Offshore Outsourcing & Onshore Outsourcing

In-depth analysis of Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market segments by Applications: E Discovery, Patent Support, Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, Review Management & Others

Regional Analysis for Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Detailed TOC of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Research Report-

– Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Introduction and Market Overview

– Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market, by Application [E Discovery, Patent Support, Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, Review Management & Others]

– Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Industry Chain Analysis

– Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market, by Type [, Offshore Outsourcing & Onshore Outsourcing]

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

– Industry Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)

– Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market

i) Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Sales

ii) Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

