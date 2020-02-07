Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The report splits the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

Market Players to Focus on Strategic Collaborations and Production Expansions

Key lithium and lithium ion battery electrolyte manufacturers such as Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical, BASF SE, Mitsui Chemical, Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd., and Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. are increasingly focusing on increasing production capacities to grow geographical presence and increase market share.

Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd. announced its plan to collaborate with Fujian Shaowu Yongjing Chemical Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Yingke Hengtong Venture Capital Centre, and the Shaowu Jinghe Investment Management Centre to set up a joint venture (JV) in the Shaowu Jintang Industrial Park, for producing fluorine-enriched lithium salt that is claimed to improve on battery lifespan and reduce safety risks. The project is anticipated to reach 6,000 t/a – LiPF6 and 2,000 t/a – LiFSI.

Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co. recently bought a BASF electrolyte manufacturing site, located at Suzhou in China, which is anticipated to enhance Shenzhen Capchem’s electrolyte production capacity, and push the company from being a leader of lithium and lithium ion battery electrolyte production in China, to a global leadership position.

Early 2018 saw Mitsubishi Chemical joining hands with Ube Industries to build their lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes business in China with the aim to enhance technology and improve on cost competitiveness, to explore further opportunities of growth on a global scale.

Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market in North America and Europe to Grow With Increasing Preference for Electric Vehicles

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market, with particular focus on China is anticipated to see a strong demand during the forecast period owing to increase in production expansion activities by major market players in the region.

The growth of Electric vehicle use in North America, Europe and Japan are also anticipated to contribute to the growing consumption and demand for lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes in the region during the forecast period.

The growth of consumer electronics goods across the Latin America sector is also anticipated to contribute positively to the global lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market.

Segmentation of the Global Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market

Lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be broadly classified on the basis of end use industry, type of lithium salts, and physical form. On the terms of end use industry, lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be divided into automotive industry, consumer electronics, industrial equipment and others. On the basis of lithium salt types, lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be divided into LiPF6, LiTFSI, and others. On the terms of physical form lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes can be segregated into gels and liquids.

The lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market report provides readers with a full regional and global level analysis to make use of crucial data that is supported with deep research on a variety of business factors such as market opportunities and competitive scenarios.

These regional markets have also been analyzed in detail:

Middle East and Africa lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (N.Africa, S. Africa, GCC countries, Rest of MEA)

Western Europe lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, U.K.)

Eastern Europe lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Poland, Russia)

Japan lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)

North America lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Canada, U.S.)

Latin America lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of South America)

The compilation of first-hand data on the lithium and lithium ion battery electrolytes market has resulted in the development of the report. Information is in the terms of quality and quantity including economy, market trends and attractiveness, as gained from interactions with top market experts.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

