MALAYSIA FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST (2019-2024)

The logistics industry in Malaysia has evolved in recent years. With the rise of e-commerce in the country, companies are capitalizing on this emerging trend. The interest of the companies in emerging areas, such as cold chain logistics, last mile delivery services, etc. is growing, due to the high margins and rising demand. The economy of the country is expected to grow between 5% and 6%, driving the growth of the logistics industry further. As the growth of the logistics sector is expected to be positive in the future, there is much scope for improvement. To enable the logistics sector to handle greater volumes of freight, to speed up the time taken to deliver goods across the supply chains, and to lower the cost of this delivery, several improvements need to be made. While the logistics infrastructure of the country is improving, there is a need for continuous investment into infrastructure, such as port upgrades and expansion, road networks, and advanced information technology (IT) system.

Majority of the population of the country is concentrated along the coastline of the country, which makes the logistics cost low. However, efficient transport links are needed, connecting the seaports and the cities through road and rail. According to the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), in 2016, Malaysia had the highest LPI score after Singapore in the Southeast Asian region. However, Thailand and Vietnam have overtaken Malaysia according to the LPI scores of 2018. The LPI rank of Malaysia among the 160 countries in the world declined to the 41st position in 2018 from 32nd position in 2016.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Malaysian freight and logistics market, which includes an assessment of the economy, contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Growing Maritime Sector – The Country Aims to Become a Transshipment Hub

Malaysia has a total coastline of 4,675 km (2,905 mi); Peninsular Malaysia has 2,068 km (1,285 mi) while East Malaysia has 2,607 km (1,620 mi) of coastline. Malaysia has the 29th longest coastline in the world. The prominent ports in Malaysia, which account for the major share of goods traded, are, namely, Port Klang, Johor Port, Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Kuantan Port, Penang Port, Bintulu Port, and Kemaman Port. The Malaysian shipping industry has been growing exponentially over the years. The strategic location of the ports of Malaysia, coupled with the low cost for docking, acts as a prominent driver for the market. In addition to its geographical advantage, the support of numerous shipyards, ports, and terminals presents opportunities to further develop the maritime economy of the country. Even though, the maritime industry in Malaysia faces rough waters owing to overcapacity and tight financing, opportunities are still aplenty.

The country’s strategic geographic location makes it an important transshipment hub. Port Klang, the major port of the country, is the most important transshipment hub, with almost 70% of the volume being transshipment. However, certain challenges exist for the ports of Malaysia; the delay in processes in cargo businesses has been effecting the logistics performance of the country, resulting in Malaysian ports losing to their regional competitors. PSA in Singapore, which is the second-largest container port in the world, is one of the most advanced ports that can handle huge amounts of cargo. Additionally, the change ofthe government in Malaysia is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s logistics sector in the future. With the change of government in Malaysia after six decades, the new government has announced some economic and financial reforms, such as abolishing GST, reducing excise duty, restoring the currency value of Ringgit, reducing the currency dependence on foreign workers, etc.

Halal Logistics – Emerging Sector

The halal market is fast becoming recognized as a vitally important emerging market. Safety and quality assurance are the reasons for halal products being widely recognized. The major market for halal products exists in Asia and the Middle East. There is a big potential for Malaysian companies to manufacture and export halal certified products to the global market. The country can promote itself as a halal gateway and attract investments in this sector. Lack of proper certification is one of the challenges in the halal industry. Kontena Nasional Bhd. (KNB) is a provider of end-to-end halal logistics services in Malaysia. The company holds the distinction of being the first logistics provider to receive the halal logistics provider certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in 2009.

As of August 2018, 42 countries worldwide have recognized JAKIM’s halal certification. Asian countries, such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong are the top countries demanding the JAKIM halal logistics certification. Nestle Malaysia has achieved enormous success as a halal hub and is the biggest producer of halal products for Nestle. This propelled Nestle to be one of the top vendors in the halal food market, which has, in turn, attracted the Brazillian food giant, BRF, to expand its halal food business to Malaysia and other ASEAN countries, in partnership with the Kuok Group.

Competitive Landscape

Currently, the Malaysian freight and logistics market landscape is fragmented with a large number of players. For instance, the trucking industry of the country is made of independent truckers and SMEs, who account for more than 70% of the market. However, the industry is expected to transform into a consolidated state in the future. In order to gain significant market share and serve the rising demand, the companies are adopting the merger and acquisition trend. Especially, the rise in e-commerce is resulting in vertical and horizontal consolidation among the logistics and e-commerce players, to gain scale and network.

