Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Baby monitoring device is an electronic device consisting of a one-way radio or video transmitter with a portable receiver for remotely listening to or observing an otherwise unattended child. Baby monitor is basically a kind of baby alarm, which facilitates the parents to remotely track the movement & other activities of the baby. Basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter & microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent & the baby. Medical Baby video monitor is an advanced version of the baby monitor, which allows the parents to see and monitor the baby’s movements. Further, baby monitors with movement trackers & preinstalled lullabies, are also very much available in the market, to cater to varying needs of the parents.

As the new technologies are emerging in the market with IOT, wireless baby monitors are experiencing very high demand especially in the developed and developing economies. It offers the advantage of portability, ease of installation and connection as these can be easily connected to WLAN. Increase in the demand for video baby monitor with advanced features will surely create the need for the baby monitor market. This baby monitor keeps track of every single activity of the baby with the real-time sound & audio transmission, temperature sensing & heart rate monitoring to parents which acted as a catalyst for the growth of this market. Real-time communication between the parents & baby is a very crucial factor behind the high adoption of the audio & video baby monitor. Rapid evolving technology & growth in the awareness about the toddlers’ safety in the industry is expected to drive the increase for the segment.

North America’s major baby monitor brands are focusing on health & safety of the newborn babies projected to grow in the forecast period. This products are available in store specialized for the babies & also being sold online as well. Better technology & innovative baby care products are some o the factors for the growth of medical baby monitor market in the United States. Rise in the number of employed parents in the Asia–Pacific, particularly in China, is the key factor which drives the baby monitor’s market. This increase in the number of baby monitoring products is subjected to rise in the number of working mothers. Moreover, changes in one-child policy in China is also expected to drive medical baby monitors market in the region.

Major Players operating in the market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips, ., Dorel Industries Inc, Motorola., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Lorex Technology Inc, Sony Corporation, Windeln.De Ag, Hisense Ltd and Summer infant inc..

