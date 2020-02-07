MOROCCO TOURISM AND HOTEL INDUSTRY-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2019-2024)

In 2018, Morocco received 12.3 million tourists, up 8% from the previous year, and the tourist arrivals in the country totaled 11.3 million in the first 11 months of 2018, accounting for an average of one million tourist per month and an increase of 8.5% compared to 2017. During 2000-2018, Morocco had an average annual growth of 6% in tourism arrivals, which is two points higher than growth in global tourism.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3617156

– Chinese tourist arrivals in Morocco grew impressively within three years after the relaxation of visa requirements. These arrivals increased tenfold from 10,000 in 2015 to nearly 180,000 last year. Marrakech, the top Moroccan tourist destination, recorded over 2.4 million tourist arrivals from January to November, in addition to 2.6 million scheduled hotel stays through the end of 2018.

– Agadir received 1,038,769 tourists in the first 11 months of 2018, up 13% from the same period in the previous year. The coastal city of Essaouira also received 15% more tourists in the first 10 months of 2018 than in the same period in 2017.

– According to the 2019 Travel Risk Map, in terms of travel safety, Morocco is as safe as most European countries, such as the United States, and Canada, and thereby has a low risk level. By maintaining this level over the last three years, it is the only country to have a low risk level in North Africa. Algeria and Tunisia are at a medium risk level, while Egypt has a high risk level.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Moroccan Tourism and Hotel Industry, including an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview are covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Tourism: A Driving Force for Morocco’s GDP Growth

– Morocco’s tourism generated revenue totaled around MAD 70 billion in 2017. Although the country’s GDP growth experienced a moderate slow down in 2018, its tourism revenue continued to support the economy. This scenario is likely to continue in 2019.

– There is a positive outlook that the tourism sector will remain the tailwind for Morocco’s economic growth. Although GDP growth may slow down when compared with the high rate it recorded in 2017, there is an optimistic outlook on GDP’s regional average, due to the key growth drivers, tourism, and the manufacturing industries benefiting from the foreign investment in aeronautical and automotive sectors.

– The number of overseas visitors entering the border reached 11.35 million, a 10% increase from 2016, representing an increase of more than 1 million tourists.

– Tourist numbers increased from Morocco’s main EU markets, such as Germany (up 15 percent), the Netherlands and Italy (up 9 %), France and Spain (up 8%), as well as the United States, which experienced a significant increase of 29%.

– Furthermore, figures from other markets exhibit very encouraging signs: 39% increase from Japan and a 38 % increase from Brazil.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3617156

Morocco Expanding Tourism Infrastructure in Southern Provinces

– With an unspoiled coastline, vast swathes of desert, and a unique cultural heritage, Morocco’s three southern provinces have the right ingredients to support a sustainable tourism industry.

– Although the region lags behind others in terms of site development and accommodation, private and public initiatives are helping to open up new opportunities for niche products and increase visitor traffic.

– Given the range of attractions and low development levels, there are significant opportunities for growth in the tourism sector in the country. Tourism accounted for very less percentage in southern provinces, which is partly due to the limited air links with the more heavily populated north, where the primary international airports are located, as well as underdevelopment of accommodation and niche services.

– The tourism sector has not achieved its full potential due to several factors, such as poor communication at the regional and national levels on the region’s potential, the low bed capacity, animation, and entertainment services.

– This dynamic is changing, however, thanks to the national tourism development strategy, Plan Azur 2020, which is facilitating the build-out of tourism capacity in the southern provinces. Additional flights have begun linking the three major cities to Casablanca and the Canary Islands; Dakhla, for instance, has 10 weekly flights to Agadir and Casablanca combined. As a result, a combination of large-scale investments and smaller family-owned hospitality businesses has been increasing local supply and raising the region’s profile with local and foreign visitors alike.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in Moroccan tourism and hotel industry. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3617156

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.