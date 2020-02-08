Antimicrobial Packaging Market Rewriting it’s Growth Cycle| LINPAC, Mondi, PolyOne, BioCote

The ‘Antimicrobial Packaging’ market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.
Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes :
LINPAC (United Kingdom),Mondi (Austria),PolyOne (United States),BioCote (United Kingdom),Agion Technologies (United States),Covestro (Germany),BASF (Germany),DOW Chemical (United States),Dunmore Corporation (United States),Microban International (United States)
Antimicrobial Packaging Market Definition:
Antimicrobial Packaging prevents the microbial growth as the antimicrobial is incorporated into the packaging. This intern increases the shelf life and keeps the food safe. There are different approaches such as antimicrobial sachets, Packaging films and edible coating. They are chosen depending on the nature of produce, storage condition and required shelf life. The antimicrobial packaging can be produced by using antimicrobial agents. Increasing government regulations on food safety is affecting the market positively.
Market Scope Overview:
by Type (Pouches, Carton Packages, Bags, Trays, Cups & Lids, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acids, Essential Oils, Bacteriocins, Enzymes, Metal Ions & Oxidizers, Others), Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paperboard, Others)
Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:
Rising consumption of packaged food
Growing awareness about the heath related issues
Increasing number of retail outlets in the developing countries
Usage of antimicrobial packaging increases the packaging cost
Stringent government regulations on the usage of chemical
Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
2 Executive Summary
Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
4 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
5 Market Size by Type
Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Type
Global Antimicrobial Packaging Volume by Type
Global Antimicrobial Packaging Price by Type
6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Antimicrobial Packaging Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
7 Manufacturers Profiles
8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
