Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2025

The global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market was USD 1834.51 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3342.80 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America held the major share of the global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market accounting for more than 35% in 2018. EMEA held the second largest share followed by Asia-Pacific. The supremacy of the Americas is due to the US, which is the world’s largest pharmaceuticals market.

Drivers and Restraints

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market is the strong drug development pipeline. Moreover, an extensive rise in chronic diabetes affecting thousands of people on a yearly basis, and rapidly growing geriatric population which further leads to the development of pressure based ulcers and bruises are the other factors driving the market growth. However, high costs associated with the ulcer treatments is hampering the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

The growing wound healing therapeutics is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global diabetic foot ulcers market during the forecast period. The neuro-ischemic and ischemic ulcer therapeutics segment held the largest market share contributing to over 64% of the market in 2017 and will continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

