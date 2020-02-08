UV Disinfection Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Global Market Study on UV Disinfection Equipment: Waste Water Segment to Witness Highest Growth by 2019,” the Persistence Market Research Released New Market Report on “,” the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 993.4 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 2.5 billion in 2019.

The UV disinfection market is expanding due to the replacement of customary chlorine-based disinfection to the advanced disinfection techniques on account of rising consumer, global and corporate awareness about the health hazards from chemical based disinfection. Several benefits associated with UV disinfection equipment including its low installation and operation cost, residue-less functioning and ease of maintenance makes it one of the preferred choices among the disinfection equipment. UV treatment takes only 6-10 seconds in the contact tank whereas chlorine takes around 15-20 minutes of treatment time. The growth of allied industries such as healthcare and chemical are increasing the scope of UV disinfection equipment. The government initiative for providing safe drinking water to citizens is further growth indication for this market.

Based on their wavelengths (intensities), there are three types of Ultraviolet rays: Ultraviolet A (UVA), Ultraviolet B (UVB) and Ultraviolet C (UVC) with long (400-315 nm (nanometers)), medium (315-280 nm) and short (280-100 nm) wavelengths, respectively. UVA finds its application in PC Case-blue light, counterfeit money detection, air conditioning, air purification, scanning and disinfecting dishwasher. UVB is used in zoology and botany studies and UVC is used in disinfection of air, water and surface. Across all wavelengths, the UV disinfection equipment uses UVC lamps for disinfecting the targeted objects.

The trend of combined use of ozone and UV disinfection has been increasing in order to create multiple barriers for Cryptosporidium (a disease causing gastrointestinal illness and diarrhea) and Giardia (the protozoan parasites causing Giardiasis). The Long Term 2 (LT2) Surface Water Treatment Rule of EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) demonstrates that public water systems in the U.S. that use surface water or ground water are required to reduce the Cryptosporidium levels in source water by 2-logs (99%). Cryptosporidium microorganisms are chlorine-resistant and can be filtered and disinfected through microfiltration, ozonation, and UV disinfection. This lays further opportunities for the advanced disinfection techniques including the UV.

The Western European countries, including the U.K., France and Spain, are expected to invest around $123.8 billion by 2017 in the treatment of drinking water and water network facilities which is expected to increase the UV disinfection market of the region significantly. This investment will include refurbishments as well as building of new water and waste water treatment plants (WWTPs). Both are expected to raise scope for the UV disinfection equipment market as the expired disinfection equipment are expected to be replaced by the newer technologies including ozonation and UV, of which UV is expected to have a larger share due to its lower overall cost.

UV Light Emitting Diode (LED) was introduced in the UV disinfection equipment market in 2012 which is growing swiftly due to characteristics such as energy efficiency and compact size. A UV LED based disinfection system costs around USD 279 per annum where the average annual energy consumption of a traditional UV lamp is around USD 4,562 per annum.

North America dominated the global sales of UV disinfection equipment market in 2012, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is expected to retain its leadership position through 2019 due to the increasing market for advanced water treatment technologies and increasing healthcare industry in the

U.S.

The UV disinfection equipment market is segmented as follows:

Market Size, Growth and Forecast, By Segment

Global UV disinfection equipment market size, by segment (by value) Water Waste water Air Food and beverage Surface



Market Size, Growth and Forecast, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

