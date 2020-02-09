Global Adult Spinal Orthoses Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Adult Spinal Orthoses Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Adult Spinal Orthoses Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Adult spinal orthoses, range from an “off the shelf” soft support to a complex, are designed for adult and custom made rigid orthotic. Like other orthotics, a spinal orthosis is named for the area of the neck, spine and back that is treated by the orthotic device.
The global Adult Spinal Orthoses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Adult Spinal Orthoses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adult Spinal Orthoses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hanger Clinic
Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics
Essex Orthopaedics
DJO Global
Ottobock
DeRoyal Industries
Thuasne
SCHECK and SIRESS
Aspen Medical Products
Becker Orthopedic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dynamic Orthotics
Static Orthotics
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Homecare Settings
