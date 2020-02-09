Global Reduced Fat Cheeses Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Reduced Fat Cheeses Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reduced Fat Cheeses Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Compared to regular cheeses, reduced fat cheeses have a lower or reduced fat content. When fat content is reduced, the taste is also lessened and the texture becomes more elastic and less unctuous and savoury than regular cheeses.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arla Foods
Leprino Foods
Bel Group
Savencia Fromage and Dairy
Kraft Foods Group
Rumiano Cheese
Crystal Farms
Granarolo
Saputo
Friesland Campina
EMMI
Anchor
Mainland
Lactalis Group
Finlandia Cheese
Devondale
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Block Form
Spreads Form
Slice Form
Shreds Form
Segment by Application
Household Use
Commercial Use
