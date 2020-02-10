Global Brightness Enhancement Film(BEF) Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Brightness Enhancement Film(BEF) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Brightness Enhancement Film(BEF) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
BEF which is abbreviated for Brightness Enhancement Film and also is called Prism Sheet is the key components of backlight module and accounts for the highest proportion of the cost in the backlight module.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Mitsubishi Rayon
MNTech
SHINWHA
Samsung Cheil
SKCHass
LG Chem
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Normal Prism
Multi-function Prism
Micro Lens Film
DBEF
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Optical Equipment
Automotive
Industrial
Lighting
Others
