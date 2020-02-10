Global Colonic Stent Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Colonic Stent Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Colonic Stent Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Colonic Stent is used to relieve complete or partial large bowel blockage. Colonic Stents market mainly include Colonic self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) and Self-Expanding Plastic Stents, they are used in large bowel obstruction. Large bowel obstruction is a surgical emergency. It is most commonly caused by colorectal cancer and rarely by benign strictures and extrinsic compression of the colon.
The global Colonic Stent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Colonic Stent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Colonic Stent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Boston Scientific
BD
Cook Medical
Merit Medical
ELLA-CS
CONMED Corporation
Taewoong Medical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metal Stents
Plastic Stents
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
