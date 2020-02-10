Global S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) is a chemical compound made from methionine, an amino acid also found in protein-rich foods, and adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a nucleic acid and the product of some chemical reactions in body. Now it is a dietary supplement available in the United States. It has also been used as a drug in Europe for the treatment of depression, liver disorders, fibromyalgia, and osteoarthritis.
The global S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
KAL – Nutraceutical
Gnosis S.p.A.
Changsha Natureway
Beijing Oriental Rada Biotech Co.
Amrita Nutrition
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SAMe Tablets
Liquid SAMe
Segment by Application
Depression
Osteoarthritis
Supplementation
Liver Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Other
