Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polylactic Acid (PLA) is a bioplastic generally derived from animal-feed corn that can be used for a myriad of different purposes including cold drink cups, deli and takeout containers, and fresh produce packaging.
Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry is a sunrise industry, breakpoint for blooming is coming. However, due to technical barrier and the risk of uncertain breakpoint of downstream demand, the manufacture end has very high concentration with NatureWorks’ accounting for largest share of 76.81% in 2017.
The leading companies, such as NatureWorks, have gained good reputation from customers, Although Chinese manufacturers are enlarging the market share through releasing more capacity, the country is still puzzled by the low-end Polylactic Acid (PLA). It is necessary for Chinese manufacturers to improve their technology to provide high performance products to customers.
As for regions, USA is the largest production base of PLA definitely, followed by China, with 12.05% production market share in 2017. When considering the consumption level, USA is also the largest consumer. In 2017, about 74319 MT PLA was consumed in the region.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Braskem
NatureWorks
Novamont
BASF
Corbion
PSM
DuPont
Arkema
Kingfa
FKuR
Biomer
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
PolyOne
Grabio
Danimer Scientific
Myriant
Mitsubishi
Biome Bioplastics
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic Breakdown Data by Type
Poly(L-lactic)acid
Poly(D-lactic)acid
Poly(DL-lactic)acid
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverage Packaging
Serviceware
Electronics & Appliances
Medical & Hygiene
Other
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bioplastic :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
