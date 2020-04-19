Bakery Enzymes Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global bakery enzymes market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in global bakery enzymes market that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the bakery enzymes market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the global bakery enzymes market for the period 2018–2028. It provides the historical data of 2013, along with the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the developments in the market that are significantly influencing the demand for bakery enzymes. Increasing consumer consciousness and preference for clean label and natural products is identified as the primary driver for the bakery enzymes market, globally. A few other market drivers include the growing number of government approvals for enzymes, increasing demand for clean label food products, and increasing demand for baked goods.

The bakery enzymes market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Application

Form

Region

This report covers the global bakery enzymes market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report also includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries which are currently influencing the bakery enzymes market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 and 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of bakery enzymes. Porter’s five forces model, cost structure analysis, PEST analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on application, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into breads, cakes & pastries, and cookies & biscuits. The breads segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period. Bakery enzymes find profound application in baked goods or bakery products. This is supported by the development of new product formulations that are more stable and temperature compatible in case of bakery products. For instance, the usage of bakery enzymes for breads is gaining significant prominence among end-use companies.

Based on product type segmentation, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others. The carbohydrase bakery enzyme segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. Also, the lipase bakery enzyme segment is likely to record a high CAGR in the coming years.

Based on form, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder form of bakery enzymes is dominating the current market, and is expected to bolster its presence during the period of forecast.

Based on regional segmentation, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to collectively account for more than 85% share of the global bakery enzymes market, which is expected to increase by 2028 end. MEA is another significant regional market, which is projected to register a high CAGR in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global bakery enzymes market during the forecast period.

For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of bakery products in major consuming regions has been considered. The overview of industrial enzymes was viewed and application of enzymes in food and beverage industry was benchmarked. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total average of source crop/feedstock planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into extract used in the production of bakery enzymes and its derivatives, etc. The weighted average selling price for bakery enzymes was considered to estimate the market size of bakery enzymes in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in this report are Danisco A/S (DuPont), Royal DSM, AlindaVelco S.A., Amano Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes, Novozymes, Maps Enzymes Limited, AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Food), Puratos Group, Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., Mirpain, VEMO 99 Ltd., LEVEKING, BASF, DeutscheBack (Stern-Wywiol Gruppe), Caldic B.V., BDF Natural Ingredients, Lallemand. Bakery enzyme manufacturers are looking towards improving their sourcing processes and technologies. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused on proliferating their product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. The increasing demand for baked goods, increasing concerns towards health and nutritional food, progression in technologies, diminishing usage of synthetic food additives like emulsifiers, an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products are some of the most crucial driving factors of the bakery enzymes market. As bakery enzymes improve the texture of bread, increase the volume of bread, dough conditioning solutions, and improve color and taste, the demand for bakery enzymes has increased substantially.

Key Segments Covered

Analysis by Product Type

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2884

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Others

Analysis by Application

Breads

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Analysis by Form

Powder

Liquid

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/2884/bakery-enzymes-market

Western Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest Of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2884/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire