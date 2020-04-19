Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market – Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2019-2025



Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The market study on the global market for Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database.

This report covers leading companies associated in Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services market:

Baker Hughes(US)

Halliburton(US)

Schlumberger(US)

Weatherford International(US)

National Oilwell Varco(US)

Archer Limited(US)

Aker Solutions(Norway)

Ensign Energy Services(Canada)

Strata Energy Services(Canada)

Enhanced Drilling(Norway)

Blade Energy Partners(US)

Oilfield Services(China)

Petrolor Oilfield Services(China)

Sinopec Oilfield Service Co(China)

Nabors(US)

Scope of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market:

The global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services market and their impact on each region during the forecast period.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services market share and growth rate of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services for each application, including-

Onshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Oil & Gas

Land Oil & Gas

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)

Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)

Others

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market Report Structure:

Executive summary, market introduction, Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Services Market structure and competition analysis.



