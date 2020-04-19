Navigational Radar Market, by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Navigational Radar Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Navigational Radar Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Navigational Radar Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Navigational Radar in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Navigational Radar Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Navigational Radar Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Bae Systems, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Navico Inc., Garmin, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Alphatron Marine BV, Koden Electronics Co. Ltd., Flir Systems.

Global Navigational Radar Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to the well-developed navigational radar manufacturing companies and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications, which includes maritime navigations and defence systems. APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing navigational radar market owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

The navigational radar market in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rate in the coming period due to the increase in demand for security and tracking purposes.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global navigational radar Market Segments

Global navigational radar Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global navigational radar Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for navigational radar Market

Global navigational radar Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in NAVIGATIONAL RADAR Market

Navigational radar Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of navigational radar Market

Global navigational radar Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global navigational radar Market includes

North America navigational radar Market US Canada

Latin America navigational radar Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe navigational radar Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe navigational radar Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC navigational radar Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan navigational radar Market

China navigational radar Market

Middle East and Africa navigational radar Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Navigational Radar Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Navigational Radar Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Navigational Radar Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Navigational Radar Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Navigational Radar Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

