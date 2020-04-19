Superfruit Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Superfruit Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Superfruit Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Superfruit Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Superfruit in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Superfruit Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Superfruit Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Superfruit market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

Key developments in the current Superfruit Market landscape

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Superfruit market are The Agrana Group, Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Dole Food Company, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Fyffes plc, Grupo Noboa S.A., Kagome Co., Ltd., The Morning Star Company, Naturipe Farms, LLC., Citrosuco, among others.

Launching new product variants in superfruit market, generating awareness & marketing about the benefits of Superfruit products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the superfruit market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches & Co-Branding activities

In the year 2017, Del Monte Foods, Inc.,S.-based Company launched new smoothie kit line made from superfruit. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to increase fruit & vegetable consumption in the U.S. They are launched the superfruit smoothies in a variety of sizes and are and are widely available at selected convenience channels and grocery stores in the four healthy mixtures, including antioxidant, superfruit, energizers and vitamins. The superfruit smoothies are claimed by the company to be 100% fresh, healthy and convenient. Del Monte created its range of smoothies to align with recent consumer trends towards healthy and convenient product formulations.

In October 2016, Dole Food Company, Inc., one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched co-branded produce assortment featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. They both have shared a mission to provide high-quality products to help families live a healthier life with the superfruit and veggies. Disney with Dole’s fresh fruits and vegetables is looking to support parents as they could encourage their kids to make the healthier food choice.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Superfruit market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing health consciousness. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the superfruit market growth. Also the plan in marketing and advertising them to the consumers play a critical role in sales of the superfruit products.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Superfruit Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Superfruit Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Superfruit Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Superfruit Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Superfruit Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

