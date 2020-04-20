Africa Diesel Supply and Demand Outlook to 2028

The Africa Diesel supply-demand outlook to 2028 report from OG Analysis is a comprehensive research on country-wise Diesel markets in the region. Across the Africa, 13 countries are analyzed in the research, presenting the outlook of supply, demand annually. The period of forecast is from 2008 to 2028.

In addition, Africa Diesel market trends, drivers and restraints are analyzed. The competitive scenario of Diesel in the region is also included in the research. Further, the refining industry in the region is also assessed in detail including refining infrastructure, companies, capacity, and planned projects.

The report also details information on leading Africa refiners and also presents in-detail business profiles of three leading Africa Diesel companies with details of business description, SWOT analysis, and financial analysis. The latest market developments in the Africa and their impact on companies and markets are also detailed in the research work.

The report scope includes-

– Yearly forecasts of country wise Diesel supply and Diesel demand from 2008 to 2028

– 13 Diesel markets across the Africa are analyzed including Algeria, Angola, Chad, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia

– Refining, coking, FCC, and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in the Africa are provided from 2015 to 2023

– Market trends, drivers and restraints of investing in Africa Diesel markets

– CAPEX, commencement, location, company and capacity details of all planned and proposed refining projects in the Africa

– Business profiles of three leading Diesel companies in the Africa

– Major recent Africa Diesel news and deals

The report enables users to

– Formulate new growth strategies based on detailed annual Diesel forecasts

– Gain a clear understanding of the short term and long term outlook of each of the Diesel markets

– Assess the feasibility of the development of new projects driving the Diesel demand/supply

– Stay ahead of the competition through detailed insights on Diesel trends, drivers and challenges

– Get clues from leading companies through detailed business profiles of market leaders

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction to Africa Diesel Markets

2.1 Market Snapshot, 2020

2.2 Africa Diesel Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

2.2.1 Share of Africa in Global Diesel Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

2.3 Africa Diesel Supply-Demand Outlook

2.3.1 Africa Diesel Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

2.3.2 Africa Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

2.4 Africa Refining Capacity Outlook, 2008- 2023

2.5 Leading Diesel Companies in Africa

3 Algeria Diesel Market Overview

3.1 Algeria Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

3.2 Algeria Diesel Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

3.3 Algeria Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

3.4 Algeria Diesel Companies

3.5 Algeria Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

3.6 Algeria Diesel Market Developments

4 Angola Diesel Market Overview

4.1 Angola Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

4.2 Angola Diesel Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

4.3 Angola Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

4.4 Angola Diesel Companies

4.5 Angola Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

4.6 Angola Diesel Market Developments

5 Chad Diesel Market Overview

5.1 Chad Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

5.2 Chad Diesel Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

5.3 Chad Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

5.4 Chad Diesel Companies

5.5 Chad Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

5.6 Chad Diesel Market Developments

6 Egypt Diesel Market Overview

6.1 Egypt Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

6.2 Egypt Diesel Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

6.3 Egypt Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

6.4 Egypt Diesel Companies

6.5 Egypt Refining Analysis- Current and

Continued….

