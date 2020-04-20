Avocado Puree market expected to be valued at ~US$ XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period 2017 – 2025

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, Transparency Market Research (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

Global Avocado Puree market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

The business report on the global Avocado Puree market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Avocado Puree is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Market Segmentation

The U.S. is the top export market for avocados from Mexico, consuming as high as 70 percent of Mexican exports. Market in Japan and Canada represents a relative low share but a growing demand. Avocado puree exports are a very small fraction when compared to fresh avocados and this puree is sold to the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Australian consumption for avocado and avocado puree has also grown, with linear increase in production, the consumption has grown to an estimated value of 3 kg per capita. Mexico is the largest supplier of avocado puree but market in China has also grown. Imports for avocado and avocado puree has increased as China represents a vast consumer base making them one of the largest importers. Asian countries such as Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are some of the attractive markets for this fruit puree. Major suppliers such as Mexico and Peru, frozen avocado puree has been widely distributed because it is used as a raw material in various processes, both cosmetic and edible.

Avocado puree is segmented on the basis of source and end use. Based on the source Avocado puree is segmented as organic Avocado puree and conventional Avocado puree.

On the basis of end use, Avocado puree is segmented as; infant food, beverages, bakery & snacks, ice-cream & yoghurt, dressings and sauces and others.

Avocado Puree market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The depreciation of the peso against the dollar has helped international sales in general, international prices increased during 2016 as the transition of marketing years resulted in lower volumes of avocado being harvested and consequently lower volumes of avocado exports.

Organic trends have widely picked up and has been on an exponential growth with more and more consumers demanding organic fruits and use of organic fruit by manufacturers of beverage and baby food. A positive market growth for organic fruit puree is highly likely. Non-GMO trend is also evident in certain parts of the world and the concerns for food safety has risen. Consumers want the fruit to be fresh and natural, and also the products made out of it to serve on the same lines. By fresh and natural, most consumers indicate free from chemicals and grown completely in its naturalistic way. This opens many opportunistic doors for both manufacturers and buyers of avocado puree to expand in this white space.

Avocado Puree Market Key Players:

A rise in demand for different flavors and healthy fruits in Europe has shown great potential for market growth and some of the major puree suppliers in the European region have reported major increase in demand from local end-product manufacturers. Some of the key manufacturers of avocado puree include; Dohler GmbH, KUO Group, Stonehill Produce, Grupo Freza, S.A. C.V. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Crucial findings of the Avocado Puree market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Avocado Puree market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Avocado Puree market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Avocado Puree market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Avocado Puree market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Avocado Puree market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Avocado Puree ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Avocado Puree market?

The Avocado Puree market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

