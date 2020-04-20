Digital Freight Brokerage Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany), Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Panalpina (Switzerland), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Expeditors International (United States), USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Scope

The digital freight broker is also referred to as urbanization of trucking. The digitalization is the latest craze in the logistics industry. The latest advancement in freight brokerage is the adoption of technically advanced apps. The increasing technological innovation in supply chain and logistics are gaining the attention of digital freight brokers market. The proliferation of on-demand or app-based trucking providers is gaining a noteworthy amount of investment and attention.

The market study is being classified by Type (Ocean Digital Freight Brokerage, Flight Digital Freight Brokerage and Land Digital Freight Brokerage) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Digital Freight Brokerage market is expected to see growth rate of 54.8% and may see market size of USD10.5 Billion by 2024.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States and German Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Digital Freight Brokerage market throughout the predicted period.

DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany), Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Panalpina (Switzerland), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Expeditors International (United States), USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States), SDV (France), DSV (Denmark), Kintetsu World Express (Japan), Agility (Switzerland), Pantos Logistics (South Korea), C.H.Robinson (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany) and Damco (Netherlands) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong), Uni Worldwide (United States), Yusen Logistics (India), Toll Holdings (Australia) and Geodis (France).

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Digital Freight Brokerage market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Digital Freight Brokerage has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). North America region held largest market share in the year 2018. If we see Market by Industry Verticals, the sub-segment i.e. Food & beverages will boost the Digital Freight Brokerage market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

November 2018 – : Kuehne + Nagel intended to acquire Quick International Courier, a market leading provider of time-critical transportation and logistics solutions globally. “”The acquisition of Quick is another accelerator to drive network growth and to enhance our global customer solutions portfolio”, says Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Amid changing consumer need driven by improving supply chain management, freight forwarders are shifting their focus towards digital forwarding. Denmark based company Maersk announced in September 2018 to embrace Digital Forwarding and combine with Damco’s supply chain services.

Market Trend:

Need for Effective Integrated Services

Rising Automation in Freight Industries

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cost Effective Freight Solution

Stability in Global Economy

Opportunities:

Growing Cross-borders Trade Activities

Advent of Blockchain Technology

Restraints:

Issues Related with Security of Services

Shifting Manufacturing Process to Domestic Base to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Challenges:

Volatility in Global Trade Activities

Regional Conflicts Among Neighbor countries and Trade War Between China and the United States

Key Target Audience:

Freight Forwarding Service providers, Potential Investors, System Integrator, Government Agencies, Research Institute and Others

Full Form Half Form

