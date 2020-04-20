Global Metal Forming Equipment Market 2019 Newest Industry, Emerging Growth Analysis, Cost, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Regional Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Metal Forming Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metal Forming Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Dalian Machine Tool Group

DMG Mori

Fair Friend Enterprise

BYJC-Okuma Beijing Machine Tool

Kennametal

Amada (India)

Magna International

GF Machining

Makino Milling Machine

Trumpf

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bulk Forming

Sheet Forming

Powder Metal Forming

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Manufacturing

Precision Engineering

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Metal Forming Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Metal Forming Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Metal Forming Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Forming Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Metal Forming Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Forming Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Metal Forming Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Metal Forming Equipment market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Metal Forming Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Metal Forming Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Metal Forming Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bulk Forming

1.2.2 Sheet Forming

1.2.3 Powder Metal Forming

1.3 Global Metal Forming Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Metal Forming Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Metal Forming Equipment Price by Type

1.4 North America Metal Forming Equipment by Type

1.5 Europe Metal Forming Equipment by Type

1.6 South America Metal Forming Equipment by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Metal Forming Equipment by Type

Chapter Two: Global Metal Forming Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Metal Forming Equipment Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Metal Forming Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Metal Forming Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Forming Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Metal Forming Equipment Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Dalian Machine Tool Group

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Dalian Machine Tool Group Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 DMG Mori

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 DMG Mori Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Fair Friend Enterprise

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Fair Friend Enterprise Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 BYJC-Okuma Beijing Machine Tool

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 BYJC-Okuma Beijing Machine Tool Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Kennametal

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Kennametal Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Amada (India)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Amada (India) Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Magna International

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Magna International Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 GF Machining

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 GF Machining Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Makino Milling Machine

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Makino Milling Machine Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Trumpf

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Metal Forming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Trumpf Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

Chapter Four: Metal Forming Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Metal Forming Equipment Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Metal Forming Equipment Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forming Equipment Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Metal Forming Equipment Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forming Equipment Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Metal Forming Equipment Application

5.1 Metal Forming Equipment Segment by Application

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Precision Engineering

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.6 Other

5.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Metal Forming Equipment by Application

5.4 Europe Metal Forming Equipment by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Metal Forming Equipment by Application

5.6 South America Metal Forming Equipment by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Metal Forming Equipment by Application

Chapter Six: Global Metal Forming Equipment Market Forecast

6.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Metal Forming Equipment Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Bulk Forming Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Sheet Forming Growth Forecast

6.4 Metal Forming Equipment Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Metal Forming Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Metal Forming Equipment Forecast in Automotive

6.4.3 Global Metal Forming Equipment Forecast in Manufacturing

Chapter Seven: Metal Forming Equipment Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Metal Forming Equipment Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Metal Forming Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

