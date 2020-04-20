Navigation Lighting Market Dynamics? Becomes Attractive Again

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Navigation Lighting Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Glamox (Norway), Daeyang Electric (South Korea), Osculati (Italy), Aveo Engineering, Hella Marine (Germany), Lopolight (Denmark), Perko (United States), Beghelli (Italy) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study

Navigation light is safety equipment, which is a coloured source of illumination that placed on a waterborne vessel, aircraft, or spacecraft. It helps to provide the relative position of crafts, which is used to signal the craft’s position, heading, and status. It is a colour source of illumination which is placed on a waterborne vessel, aircraft, or spacecraft to provide the relative position of the craft. International conventions or civil authorities mandate the placement of such lights

The market study is being classified by Type (Anti-Collision Lighting, Side lighting, Taxi lighting, Stroboscope Lamp and Floor Lighting), by Application (Marine Navigation Lights and Aviation Navigation Lights) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Navigation Lighting market is expected to see growth rate of 5.2%

Glamox (Norway), Daeyang Electric (South Korea), Osculati (Italy), Aveo Engineering, Hella Marine (Germany), Lopolight (Denmark), Perko (United States), Beghelli (Italy), Philips (Netherlands), GE (United States) and OSRAM (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that Germany Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Navigation Lighting market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Navigation Lighting market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Navigation Lighting has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

• Increase in Aircraft Fleet

Market Trend:

• Declining Manufacturing Cost of LED

Challenges:

• Collapse of Shipbuilding Market in China

In Jun 2018, Huawei Launched Its Smart Airport 2.0 Solution That Allows Airports to Deploy the Smart Navigation Lightning, Which Helps To Monitor and Control Navigation Lights In Real-Time

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturer / Potential Investors, Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters. And Association and Government Bodies

Customization in the Report Available:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM (Export- Import), production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

