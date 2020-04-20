Nylon Fiber Market to Set Astonishing Growth From 2019 to 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Nylon Fiber Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), Aquafil S.p.A (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

The nylon fiber is a general term for a family of synthetic polymers, based on semi-aromatic polyamides or aliphatic. The nylon fiber is semi-crystalline thermoplastics with high performance and attractive mechanical & physical properties, which offer a wide range of end-use performances important in many industrial applications. In addition, nylon fiber is exceptionally strong elastic, abrasion resistant, lustrous, and easy to wash.This growth is primarily driven by Increased Usage in Vehicles for Weight Reduction, Huge Demand in Various Application Such As Clothes, Fishing, Packaging, Carpet, Air Filtration, and Others Specialties, Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry and Rising Demand from the Industrial Sector.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident The Rapid Use of Bio-based Nylon Fibers. Major Vendors, such as E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), Aquafil S.p.A (United States), Ascend Performance Materials (United States), Fiber Innovation Technology, Inc. (United States), Universal Fibers, Inc. (United States), Gulf Fiber (United States) and AdvanSix Inc. (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 11 Oct 2017, DuPont has announced the collaboration with Unifi, Inc., a global textile solutions provider. The collaboration has strengthened its fiber blend insulation garments as well as the company’s products offerings.

Market Drivers:

• Increased Usage in Vehicles for Weight Reduction

• Huge Demand in Various Application Such As Clothes, Fishing, Packaging, Carpet, Air Filtration, and Others Specialties

• Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry

• Rising Demand from the Industrial Sector

Market Trend:

• The Rapid Use of Bio-based Nylon Fibers

Restraints:

• The threat of Economic Slowdown in China and Manufacturing Slowdown in Europe

Opportunities:

Investments and R&D in Bio-Based & Specialty Nylon Fibers

Challenges:

Cost Sensitiveness of Automotive Industry

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

