Preservative Boosters Market – Future Need Assessment 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Preservative Boosters market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Preservative Boosters market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Preservative Boosters are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Preservative Boosters market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global Preservative Boosters market has been segmented as–

Caprylyl Glycol

Glyceryl Caprylate

Ethylhexylglycerin

Hydroacetophenone

Decylene Glycol

Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Preservative Boosters market has been segmented as–

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Wet Wipes

Toiletries

Others

Global Preservative Boosters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global preservative boosters market are Ashland, Clariant, Lonza, Chemspire Ingredients and others.

Innovations: Claraint company has patented their product preservative booster Velsan® SC. The patented active system is produced entirely from renewable raw materials and has been successfully certified as natural and organic cosmetic. Velsan® SC is known to reduce the use of preservatives such as alcohol and organic acids by to the extent of ~ 50%.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Rise in demand for various innovative, cost-effective cosmetic ingredients and growing need for higher cosmetic products safety has laid a strong potential for the growth of preservative boosters market globally. Manufacturers of preservative boosters are focusing on research and development to introduce products with a broad range of antimicrobial activity, higher compatibility with other ingredients, and offer higher shelf life to the cosmetic formulations added. The manufacturers also need to consider the solubility needs (water and/or organics) and pH of the formulation of the preservative boosters.

It has become critical for the formulators to identify the potential raw materials and use processes of improving the efficiency of traditional preservatives. There are have been a wide range of ingredients available in the market which can act as a preservative booster, among which chelating agents are known to improve the efficiency of most of the preservatives. The manufacturers of preservative boosters have initially faced the challenges with the performance of preservative boosters, as they did not show their potential efficiency in certain formulations and created emulsion stability issues.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in the Preservative Boosters report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type and end-user of the Preservative Boosters segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data related to Preservative Boosters are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the critical data points covered in the Preservative Boosters report include:

An overview of the Preservative Boosters market, including background and evolution.

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Preservative Boosters market, and its potential.

Preservative Boosters market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed value chain analysis of the Preservative Boosters market.

The cost structure of the Preservative Boosters and its segments covered in the study.

In-depth pricing analysis of Preservative Boosters, by its product segments, regions and by major market participants.

Analysis of supply and demand of Preservative Boosters, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario.

Analysis of the Preservative Boosters market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants.

Competitive landscape of the Preservative Boosters market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

