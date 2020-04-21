Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2026

Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market was valued US$ 1.41Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.16Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 10.16% during a forecast.
Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market is segmented into by fuel type, by application type, by functionality, by vehicle and by region. Based on fuel type, automotive auto dimming mirror market is classified into Internal Combustion Engines, Battery Electric Vehicle & Others. In application type are parted into Outer Rear View & inside Rear-View. By functionality are divided into Connected & Non-Connected. In Vehicle are segmented into Passenger Vehicles & Light Commercial Vehicles. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.
Driving factors of automotive auto dimming mirror market are rising demand and production of vehicles. Increase in demand and sales of commercial vehicles, government stringent emission norms, trending smart mirror, eco-friendly & embedded glass. Rising primary safety from accidents and rising consumer preferences in application of mirror in luxury and passengerâ€™s cars have created huge demand in market for Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market.
High cost of replacement and functional issues can hamper the growth of Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market.
Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10683
In terms of Functionality, Connected segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe and rapid urbanization and rising drivers and passenger safety. Trending in applications are mirror like temperature display, parking assistance, Bluetooth, hands-free connectivity, navigation and growing safety standards will boost the demand for automotive auto dimming mirror market.
In terms of Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Future automobiles will need to satisfy stringent emission standards and the best way to do it with exciting technologies also to reduce accidental damage. Increasing production and demand for passenger are growing much higher than previous period, increasing consumption owing to the better visibility property and increasing adoption of rear-view mirrors with auto dimming mirror will create more opportunity in market.
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in automotive auto dimming mirror market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world. Northern America region is projected to be the second largest Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market.
Audi AG, Gentex Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, BMW Group, Magna, General Motors, SL Corporation, Ichikoh, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Honda Lock Manufacturing Co., Ltd., FLABEG Holding GmbH, Haruki Murakami, Metagal Industria E Comercio Ltda., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Ficosa International, Murakami Kaimeido, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Private Limited and Konview Electronics Corporation Limited.
The scope of the Report Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market:
Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Fuel Type
Internal Combustion Engines
Battery Electric Vehicle
Others
Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10683
Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Application Type
Outer Rear View
Inside Rear-View
Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Material
IR-PVB
Metal Coated
Tinted
Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market: By region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player analyzed Global Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror market in the Report:
Dura Automotive Systems
Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Samvardhana Motherson
Webasto
Gentex Corporation
Pilkington Glass
PPG Industries
Corning
Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
Glas TrÃ¶sch Holding AG
LKQ Corporation
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Magna International Inc.
Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.
Guardian Industries Corporation
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment