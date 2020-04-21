FACE RECOGNITION SYSTEMS MARKET: GLOBAL IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS AND STRONG APPLICATION SCOPE BY 2025

Orbisresearch.com added latest 96 pages report “Global Face Recognition Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its store.

The Global Face Recognition Systems Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Face Recognition Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Face Recognition Systems market, a face recognition system is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database.

Currently, the market is primarily driven by robust technological advancements for development of efficient surveillance systems required by civil and government agencies. This is due to rising instances of criminal and terrorist activities and identification of fraud cases across the globe. Moreover, facial recognition systems that can scan images in all environmental conditions are being developed using 3D facial recognition technology. This would help overcome the barriers of 2D facial recognition technology that include light and pose deflections of the object. However, restrictions on users to share their personal details i.e. covert monitoring of an individual, is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of facial recognition in web applications for picture tagging, social interaction, and others is expected to drive the demand for facial recognition in future.

The global facial recognition market is analyzed on the basis of parameters such as type of technology, end-use industry and geographic regions. Of the different technology types, the 2D facial recognition technology segment contributed a significant revenue share ?about 59.67%? in the global market in 2016. This is due to the adoption and acceptance of 2D facial recognition technology in surveillance, which is primarily due to its low cost and easy installation using existing cameras. The market for 3D facial recognition technology, that offers better and accurate results, is expected to record steady growth as compared to 2D technology. Furthermore, the facial recognition market is witnessing development of facial analytics systems that help generate descriptive metadata about a given face, apart from simple identification. This has resulted in the use of facial recognition technique as both identification and authentication tools.

In 2018, the global Face Recognition Systems market size was 530 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1430 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

NEC Corporation

Safran Group

Gemalto

Ayonix

Crossmatch Technologies

Aware Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Face Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Face Recognition Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Face Recognition Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

