GLOBAL B2B2C INSURANCE MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY & 2025 FORECAST PERIOD

The Global B2B2C Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
B2B2C Insurance refers the sale of life and non-life insurance products via non-insurance intermediaries as opposed to traditional insurance intermediaries (such as agents, Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), and brokers), and also the direct sale of insurance products to customers (B2C).
In 2018, the global B2B2C Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AXA
Zurich Insurance Group
China Life Insurance
Berkshire Hathaway
Prudential
UnitedHealth Group
Munich Re Group
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
Japan Post Holding
Allianz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-line
Off-line
Market segment by Application, split into
Banks and Financial Institutions
Automotive
Retailers
Health Care
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global B2B2C Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the B2B2C Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
