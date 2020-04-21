GLOBAL B2B2C INSURANCE MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY & 2025 FORECAST PERIOD

Orbisresearch.com added latest 93 pages report “Global B2B2C Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its store.

The Global B2B2C Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the B2B2C Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

B2B2C Insurance refers the sale of life and non-life insurance products via non-insurance intermediaries as opposed to traditional insurance intermediaries (such as agents, Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), and brokers), and also the direct sale of insurance products to customers (B2C).

In 2018, the global B2B2C Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2829054 .

The key players covered in this study

AXA

Zurich Insurance Group

China Life Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Prudential

UnitedHealth Group

Munich Re Group

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Japan Post Holding

Allianz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-line

Off-line

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks and Financial Institutions

Automotive

Retailers

Health Care

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2829054 .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global B2B2C Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the B2B2C Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]