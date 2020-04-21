GLOBAL GAS TURBINE MRO IN POWER MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND & INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO 2025

Orbisresearch.com added latest 91 pages report “Global Gas Turbine MRO in Power Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its store.

The Global Gas Turbine MRO in Power Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Gas turbine MRO in power industry refers to service of maintenance, repair, overhaul for gas turbine in the power industry field.

In 2018, the global Gas Turbine MRO in Power market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Sulzer

Wood Group

ABB

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Electrical Power Utility

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gas Turbine MRO in Power status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gas Turbine MRO in Power development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

