GLOBAL PRIVATE PASSENGER AUTO INSURANCE MARKET SHARE AND FORECAST TO 2025 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS

The Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Passenger Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region. This report studies the private passenger auto insurance.

In 2018, the global Private Passenger Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

State Farm

GEICO

Progressive

Allstate

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Farmers

Nationwide

Travelers

American Family

Auto Club Exchange

Erie Insurance

CSAA Insurance Exchange

National General Holdings Corp.

Mercury General Corp.

Auto-Owners Insurance

MetLife

Hartford Financial Services

Auto Club Insurance Association

MAPFRE

Kemper Corp.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Infinity P&C Corp.

COUNTRY Financial

Hanover Insurance Group

NJM Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Casualty

Sentry Insurance

Shelter Insurance

Alfa Mutual Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Compulsory Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Ordinary Private Car

Medium and High-end Private Car

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Private Passenger Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Private Passenger Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

